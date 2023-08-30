NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday near Keaton Beach, Florida, which is located between Cedar Key and Tallahassee.

The counterclockwise flow around Idalia will send northerly winds toward the central Gulf Coast, pushing drier air into our region. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, but the lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable outdoors with heat index values staying below 100 degrees.

The lower humidity combined with northerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour will mean high fire danger continue across the area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain through Wednesday evening. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

Mostly clear skies can be expected through Thursday. By Friday, moisture starts to push back in from the Gulf of Mexico as winds shift to the south. Humidity will increase heading into the weekend along with rain chances. Expect a decent coverage of storms Friday through Sunday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts