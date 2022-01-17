Sunny skies and higher temps for Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another chilly night is on the way before we start to see warmer temperatures move in over the next couple of days.

Look for clear skies and light wind to allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Lows will be in the low 30s in the northern areas.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Tomorrow-5.png

This won’t be a significant freeze but still, you will want to protect sensitive plants.

Look for the mid to upper 30s and low 40s south.

Tuesday should be a beautiful day. We will see plenty of sun with the mid-60s for highs. After that, we warm up even more on Wednesday to the low to mid-70s.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Tonight-North-1.png

The next cold front comes in later Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Expect showers and a few storms as that moves through.

After that, we cool back down quite a bit for the end of the week. Thursday will only be in the mid-50s while Friday likely only tops out in the mid-40s. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 42°
Fair
Fair 0% 49° 42°

Tuesday

66° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 56°

Wednesday

74° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 59°

Thursday

61° / 35°
AM Rain
AM Rain 78% 61° 35°

Friday

44° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 44° 36°

Saturday

48° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 48° 37°

Sunday

50° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 50° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
2%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
3%
42°

43°

6 AM
Clear
6%
43°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
43°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
46°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
61°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
59°

58°

8 PM
Clear
5%
58°

58°

9 PM
Clear
6%
58°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
58°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News