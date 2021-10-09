Sunny forecast for Sunday!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight has been lovely, much like your Sunday will be!

More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for these next few days includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your weekend, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

