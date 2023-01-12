Temperatures will continue to drop Thursday night behind the front earlier in the day. Look for some upper 30s north of I-12 Friday morning with low to mid 40s around the rest of the area.

Expect much cooler weather on Friday with highs only in the mid 50s and breezy conditions. Friday night will likely be the coldest as we drop below freezing in the northern half of the area with mid 30s to the south. Saturday will be cool as well with mid 50s for highs and then we jump back into the 60s on Sunday.

It might be worth covering sensitive plants ahead of Friday night in the northern half of the area.