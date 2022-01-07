Sunny but cool for your Friday

Temperatures will stay cool through the day on Friday as this brief shot of winter continues. Look for plenty of sun and overall a pleasant day even though we won’t warm up a whole lot. Afternoon temperatures will only stay in the mid 50s. Wind will lighter at 5-10 out of the east.

After that we start to warm up heading into the weekend. Look for low 70s on Saturday and then upper 70s on Sunday. Moisture also starts to move back in tomorrow with what looks like a surge coming up just west of the area. Expect highest rain coverage along and west of I-55 however those showers will also try to spread around the rest of the area at times.

Sunday we have a cold front moving in late in the day. So once again rain chances will be with us with the better chances Sunday evening into Sunday night.

After that cooler weather moves back in for the start of next week.