After a soggy Saturday with showers and storms, skies are beginning to clear as a front pushes across the area.

Tonight, winds are expected to pick up to 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Winds will calm some through Sunday morning, but breezy conditions will be possible through the evening with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunny skies are expected Sunday through Wednesday with daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.