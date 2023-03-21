We continue to defrost from our most recent cold snap as temperatures gradually warm up.

Temperatures tonight are expected to remain in the 60s for most of the evening before dropping back into the 50s after midnight. Highs over the next few days are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s under mostly clear skies.

Rain chances rise Friday night into the very early hours of Saturday morning as another front moves across the region. Strong storms may be possible for a portion of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, but the higher severe weather threat will likely be well north of the Gulf Coast.

This front may bring rain and some thunderstorms to the area, but temperatures are not expected to cool much once the front clears. Highs over the weekend will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.