High pressure remains in place over the Gulf Coast, giving us clear skies and calm weather. Expect sunshine and nice conditions to continue over the next couple of days until our next weather system approaches the area mid-week.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up over the weekend. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s on Sunday. Humidity will stay low, but it will feel very warm if you are in direct sunlight.

Overnight lows will generally be in the low to mid 50s with a few spots along the Northshore seeing the upper 40s.

After this weekend, temperatures will stay in the lower 80s early next week with a dry start on Monday and Tuesday.

The next storm system still looks to impact the area by the middle of the week. Most models show rain moving in on Wednesday, along with some thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong with heavy rain and some gusty winds, but we do not have a high-end risk for severe weather like we had this past week.