After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures have warmed considerably this afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies.

Tonight, skies remain mostly clear as temperatures drop into the 30s along the Northshore while locations south generally see the mid 40s.

Sunshine is expected again on Monday and even warmer temperatures are in the forecast. Highs will likely reach the upper 60s to low 70s Monday afternoon, with mid to upper 70s returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, with each day advertising around a 30 percent chance of rain. Rain chances rise to around 70 percent Thursday as a storm system moves through ahead of our next cold front.