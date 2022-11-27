Skies are expected to remain mostly clear over the next 24 hours or so before the next rainmaker moves into the region.

High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent Tuesday and remain elevated overnight and into the first half of the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WGNO viewing area under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on their scale.

A cold front will push the moisture out of the area by late Wednesday. Breezy conditions and much cooler, drier air will be in place by Thursday.