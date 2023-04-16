Temperatures across the region are slightly below average now in the wake of our most recent cold front.

Expect chilly conditions early Monday with morning lows dropping into the 40s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be slightly warmer, but still cool in the low 50s.

Highs on Monday will warm into the low and mid 70s under sunny skies. Clear skies are expected to stick around through at least Tuesday with clouds building in beginning Wednesday. High temperatures will return to the low 80s by the middle of the week.