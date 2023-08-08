NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Very hot weather will continue to be the theme locally for the next week as high pressure creates a heat dome across the Gulf Coast.

High temperatures are forecast top out in the upper 90s through most of next week. Some locations may hit 100° over the next few days.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach as high as 108° to 115° each afternoon for the next several days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for all of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when heat index values are forecast to be at 113° or higher.

More heat alerts can be expected throughout the week. Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat as needed.

Daily rain chances will remain low at just 20 percent, mainly in the afternoon hours during the peak of daytime heating.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center says development is not expected over the next 7 days.

