After stormy weather cleared out of the area late Saturday, things are looking much calmer for Sunday and Monday.

Skies are expected to remain mostly clear over the next 48 hours or so before the next rainmaker moves in. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent Tuesday and remain elevated for the first half of the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A cold front will push the moisture out of the area by Thursday.