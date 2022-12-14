Much more seasonable weather is on the way as we go through the end of the week. Temperatures have dropped into the 50s and 60s behind this front and we will see numbers all the way down into the low to mid 40s to the north by Thursday morning.

Look for plenty of sun the next couple of days. Highs will only top out in the low 60s through Friday. A few spots will see upper 30s by Friday morning.

A small system will move through Saturday with clouds and a couple of passing showers. But most of the area will not see rain. It will be cooler however with highs only in the mid 50s for the weekend. Sunday morning temps will be in the low to mid 30s to the north.