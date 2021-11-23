Sunny and cool today but changes ahead

It’s a nice looking day outside but cooler than normal. Temperatures will only warm up a few more degrees from late Tuesday morning through the afternoon. .

Look for low 60s across the area with plenty of sun. The colder airmass will not last long this time around though.

Temperatures will be cool again tonight with low to mid 40s north but start to warm up heading through Wednesday. Look for low 70s on Wednesday afternoon with a few more clouds. Thanksgiving looks mild with mid 70s ahead of another cold front.

That front comes through early Friday. Not much rain with that but we will see colder temps with highs back in the low 60s Friday afternoon.