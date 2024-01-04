NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a chilly start to the day, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Temperatures today will stay about 5 to 10 degrees below average for early January with highs in the low to mid 50s. By Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s for the Northshore with low 40s south.

Mostly clear skies will stick around for only about 24 hours before another round of wet weather moves in on Friday. Clouds are expected to roll in overnight with rain returning by early Friday afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to move through between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with most locations drying out by tomorrow night.

Rain chances will be low Saturday and Sunday before going back up at the beginning of the next work week. There is a chance for strong to severe storms on Monday as another cold front pushes across the region. It is too early to pinpoint the timing of the storms and what the highest threat may be. We’ll have a better idea of what to expect by this weekend.

