Sunny and 85! Quiet forecast for next few days!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be lovely, much like your Monday!

More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for these next few days includes sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM! Who Dat!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 84° 72°

Monday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 86° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 73°

Friday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 71°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 79° 63°

