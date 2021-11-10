Sunny and 70s!

Happy Wednesday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Sunny and 60s was your forecast for the afternoon on Sunday! Monday and Tuesday, we were a bit warmer! This warming trend will continue today to later tomorrow! Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, upper 50s or 60s will be the theme! Another gorgeous forecast for Thursday is continuing as we welcome the second week of November! Late week, another front brings minimal rain chances for parts of the area before sunshine and highs in the 60s are back this weekend! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 11AM!

Wednesday

77° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 77° 66°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 59°

Friday

74° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 74° 53°

Saturday

60° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 60° 47°

Sunday

65° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 53°

Monday

68° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 53°

Tuesday

65° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 55°

Hourly Forecast

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
69°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
68°

68°

12 AM
Clear
9%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
67°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
74°

