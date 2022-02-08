It is a cool but pleasant Tuesday and that trend will continue this afternoon and evening. Look for temperatures to be dropping through the 50s at sunset with clear skies.

It will be another cold night across the area and with less clouds to start temperatures should drop even quicker than last night. Look for widespread freezing temperatures tomorrow morning up to the north.

We will see a light freeze once again around 31-32 so cover the plants but the pipes will be fine. Expect mid to upper 30s on the south shore.

The warming trend will continue through the week with low to mid 60s on Wednesday and then mid 60s by Thursday.