High temperatures will be near record levels again Sunday, topping out in the low 100s for much of the New Orleans area. For reference, the average high temperature for this time of the year is about 91 degrees. The hottest temperature on record at Louis Armstrong International Airport is 102°, which we tied last Wednesday.

Factoring in the humidity, it will feel much warmer than the actual air temperature. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” of 108 to 115 can be expected. Some locations, especially those farther inland, could see heat index values as high as 119°.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire state of Louisiana and most of Mississippi on Friday. Locally, the warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Rain chances are expected to remain low on Sunday, which will likely lead to worsening drought conditions across Louisiana and Mississippi. New Orleans is currently seeing a rainfall deficit of more than 20 inches year-to-date.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Florida Parishes and most of South Mississippi through Thursday evening as a result of the increased wildfire threat. A burn ban remains in effect for the entire state of Louisiana until further notice.

Rain chances increase to about 60 percent both Monday and Tuesday, with about 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall expected. Temperatures will also be cooler, topping out in the low 90s for most of next week.