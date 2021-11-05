Sun returns in time for a nice weekend

Keep the sweaters handy Friday as temperatures stay cool through the day. We will continue to see quite a bit of cloud cover through the day. Right now it looks like we may see a few peaks of sun but mainly cloud conditions that lasts through at least midnight.

Highs will only warm into the mid 60s at best and it is going to be a low process to get to that point. Some areas may struggle to reach the low 60s. Any spot that sees sun will end up warmer.

Tonight look for lows to dip into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday morning to the north with low to mid 50s south. Saturday will be very nice with sun and highs around 70. Most of the day will be in the upper 60s.

Overall beautiful weather is on the way through early next week with low to mid 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows.