Sun is back today!

It’s going to be a cool afternoon for your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but at least we will see sun through the day. Everything has cleared out around the area behind the weekend storm system. Temperatures will start to warm up over the next few days.

Look for mid 50s through the afternoon today. Winds will be in the 5-10 range with the full sun. Overall it will be very nice but just a little cool. Tonight we have another chance to drop to around freezing on the north shore by Tuesday morning.

Look for warmer temperatures through the middle of the week. Tuesday looks nice with mid to upper 60s. Wednesday look for temperatures in the mid 70s.

The next front comes in early on Thursday. That will bring a chance of rain by late Wednesday into early Thursday. Colder air comes back after that again with temperatures only in the 40s for highs by Friday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 58° 41°

Tuesday

66° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 66° 56°

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 74° 56°

Thursday

60° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 60° 36°

Friday

44° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 44° 34°

Saturday

46° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 46° 36°

Sunday

52° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 52° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

52°

6 PM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

7 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
2%
48°

46°

10 PM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
3%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
4%
44°

44°

1 AM
Clear
4%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
5%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
5%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
5%
42°

43°

5 AM
Clear
6%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
6%
43°

Interactive Radar

