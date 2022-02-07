Skies will be slowly clearing overnight as the system along the coast and in the norhtern Gulf continues to move off to the east and southeast. That will allow temperatures to be quite chilly by Tuesday morning, especially in the northern half of the area.

Look for low to mid 30s for areas along and north of I-12. A few spots that clear out sooner to the north and west will like drop to around freezing. This will be a light freeze so keep the plants covered, but these temperatures will not be cold enough to impact pipes.

Areas to the south will see upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Expect plenty of sun over the next few days. Tuesday will still be chilly with upper 50s for most of the area for highs. We see low 60s Wednesday though and then mid to upper 60s Thursday to Friday. No rain is expected through the week.