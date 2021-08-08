Summertime pattern continues into a new week!

TIJUANA (Border Report) -- The makeshift migrant camp just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry between Tijuana and San Diego, home to mostly Central American migrants, is now being infiltrated by people experiencing homelessness and those with drug addictions according to José Luis Pérez Canchola, Director of Tijuana's Migrant Care office.

"There's a growing number of homeless people who normally hang around a nearby river canal who have been moving into the campsite," Pérez Canchola said. "This is making the situation even worse with more risks for immigrant families at the site."