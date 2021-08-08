Summertime pattern continues into a new week!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity and a few quick, passing heavy downpours! Temperatures feel like the 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain a while longer! Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Monday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain.
This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

89° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 89° 80°

Monday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 91° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 41% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 34% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
90°

89°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
90°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
90°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
88°

Interactive Radar

