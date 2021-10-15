Summer today, fall tomorrow

Another warm to hot day is on the way as we wait on our fall front. Some compressional heating ahead of that front will heat things up today with the chance that some areas get to 90 this afternoon. Look for a few spotty showers through the afternoon as well.

After that the cold front will move through tonight after midnight and before sunrise. A small band of showers will move through with the front as well but overall rainfall amounts will be light.

Expect windy and cooler conditions on Saturday with highs only in the mid 70s. We could see a few spots in the upper 40s Sunday and Monday morning up to the north. Much lower humidity will move in through Monday as well