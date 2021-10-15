Summer today, fall tomorrow

Weather

Another warm to hot day is on the way as we wait on our fall front. Some compressional heating ahead of that front will heat things up today with the chance that some areas get to 90 this afternoon. Look for a few spotty showers through the afternoon as well.

After that the cold front will move through tonight after midnight and before sunrise. A small band of showers will move through with the front as well but overall rainfall amounts will be light.

Expect windy and cooler conditions on Saturday with highs only in the mid 70s. We could see a few spots in the upper 40s Sunday and Monday morning up to the north. Much lower humidity will move in through Monday as well

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 69°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 89° 69°

Saturday

75° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 75° 60°

Sunday

73° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 62°

Monday

75° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 75° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 72°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 82° 72°

Thursday

81° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
85°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

78°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
72°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

