Summer storms taper off as we dive into Friday evening

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and storms around the area will be tapering off through this evening and tonight. Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s by Saturday morning. 

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore before shifting inland. The main threat will be locally heavy downpours and isolated street flooding, although dangerous lightning will also be possible. 

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. It looks like another unsettled pattern sets up by early next week which means more rain chances and a bit less heat through the day. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 87° 78°

Monday

88° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 88° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 86° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 79°

Thursday

87° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
81°

84°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
86°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
86°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
85°

85°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
85°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
85°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
85°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News