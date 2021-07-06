Summer storms continue this afternoon

Storms are popping up around the area this morning and that trend should continue into the afternoon hours. These will need to be watched for the threat of locally heavy downpours. Frequent lightning will also be possible.

There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap in to and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will definitely be possible through the day.

Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

By Thursday the storms start to become a bit more isolated and we should see less overall coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time. Heat index values will likely be over 100 through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 76°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 88° 76°

Wednesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 83° 77°

Thursday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 84° 78°

Friday

85° / 78°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 78°

Saturday

88° / 77°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 88° 77°

Sunday

88° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
85°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
83°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
78°

78°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
78°

78°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
78°

78°

2 AM
Showers
39%
78°

77°

3 AM
Showers
49%
77°

77°

4 AM
Showers
56%
77°

77°

5 AM
Showers
58%
77°

77°

6 AM
Showers
51%
77°

77°

7 AM
Showers
52%
77°

78°

8 AM
Showers
48%
78°

80°

9 AM
Showers
46%
80°

80°

10 AM
Showers
45%
80°

81°

11 AM
Showers
50%
81°

82°

12 PM
Showers
48%
82°

