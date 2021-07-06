Summer storms continue this afternoon

Storms are popping up around the area this morning and that trend should continue into the afternoon hours. These will need to be watched for the threat of locally heavy downpours. Frequent lightning will also be possible.

There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap in to and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will definitely be possible through the day.

Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

By Thursday the storms start to become a bit more isolated and we should see less overall coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time. Heat index values will likely be over 100 through the weekend.