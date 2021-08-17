Summer storms come back but after a lot of heat

We will start to get back into that summertime pattern of pop up showers and storms today as Fred moves farther off to the northeast. Moisture starts to fill back in through the atmosphere over the next couple of days with higher rain chances.

Today’s rain though looks like it will pop up a little later in the day. Instead of the normal noon-4 timeframe it looks more like 2-6PM today. This means temperatures will be jumping into the low to mid 90s by early afternoon. Heat index values will be up to around 103-107.

Rain chances will stay higher over the next couple of days around 60% Wednesday and Thursday. If you don’t get rain on those days though it may be a while. We look to stay mainly dry through the weekend with afternoon highs very hot with upper 90s.