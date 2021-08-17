Summer storms come back but after a lot of heat

We will start to get back into that summertime pattern of pop up showers and storms today as Fred moves farther off to the northeast. Moisture starts to fill back in through the atmosphere over the next couple of days with higher rain chances.

Today’s rain though looks like it will pop up a little later in the day. Instead of the normal noon-4 timeframe it looks more like 2-6PM today. This means temperatures will be jumping into the low to mid 90s by early afternoon. Heat index values will be up to around 103-107.

Rain chances will stay higher over the next couple of days around 60% Wednesday and Thursday. If you don’t get rain on those days though it may be a while. We look to stay mainly dry through the weekend with afternoon highs very hot with upper 90s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 90° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 90° 80°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 91° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 79°

Sunday

92° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 92° 81°

Monday

92° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 92° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
86°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
88°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
89°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
21%
90°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
89°

89°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
89°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
5%
83°

83°

12 AM
Clear
9%
83°

83°

1 AM
Clear
6%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

3 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

4 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

5 AM
Clear
7%
82°

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
82°

Interactive Radar

