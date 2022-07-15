We continue to see widely scattered showers and storms around the area Friday afternoon. These are individual cells so not too widespread. Expect locally heavy downpours and lightning within the heaviest cells.

After today we really get back into a standard summer pattern. Storms will still pop up each day through the weekend with the daytime heating but should be more isolated than the past few days. Look for that rain chance to stay around 40-50%. As usual the highest chances will be along and just south of I-10.

It will be hot outside of any rain. Low to mid 90s will be the highs over the next few days with quite a bit of humidity, so take it easy if you are outside!