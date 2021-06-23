Summer showers already developing

Weather

There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere still and as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s showers and storms will continue to develop. This is more of a usual summertime day as opposed to the past couple where we had larger systems impacting rain chances. Today will be based on the daytime heating.

As is usually the case these showers are popping up on the south shore first along and south of I-10. Expect that development to spread inland through the day.

Rain chances will remain higher than normal over the next couple of days but the development will be more daytime heating based as opposed to a boundary or disturbance moving through.

These cells will be more spotty in nature and the locally heavy downpours will be more isolated and confined to those cells. However with the saturated ground any downpours that last for a long time could still produce street flooding. Look for areas of heavy rain through the day.

This pattern continues Thursday before we see less coverage overall by Friday. Highs will stay around 90-92 over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 88° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Friday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 87° 77°

Saturday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 87° 77°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 85° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
87°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
85°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
9%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
23%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
79°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

