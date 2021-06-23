Summer showers already developing

There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere still and as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s showers and storms will continue to develop. This is more of a usual summertime day as opposed to the past couple where we had larger systems impacting rain chances. Today will be based on the daytime heating.

As is usually the case these showers are popping up on the south shore first along and south of I-10. Expect that development to spread inland through the day.

Rain chances will remain higher than normal over the next couple of days but the development will be more daytime heating based as opposed to a boundary or disturbance moving through.

These cells will be more spotty in nature and the locally heavy downpours will be more isolated and confined to those cells. However with the saturated ground any downpours that last for a long time could still produce street flooding. Look for areas of heavy rain through the day.

This pattern continues Thursday before we see less coverage overall by Friday. Highs will stay around 90-92 over the next few days.