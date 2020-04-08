Watch Now
Summer returns today

Weather

It is very muggy Wednesday morning and overall feeling like the middle of summer

It is very muggy Wednesday morning and overall feeling like the middle of summer. Dewpoints are into the 70s which means quite a bit of moisture around the area.

Expect a hot one this afternoon. Look for the upper 80s across the area. Southwest winds will be in the 10-15 range through the day.

Not much rain chance today but a spotty shower isn’t totally out of the question, especially north of I-12.

Warm again on Thursday with the front now coming in early Friday. Expect some showers and storms overnight into Friday morning.

That will drop temperatures into the low 70s for highs on Friday. Right now the biggest concern is the potential for severe weather over the weekend on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 71°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 87° 71°

Thursday

88° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 64°

Friday

72° / 63°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 72° 63°

Saturday

77° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 71°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 80% 83° 65°

Monday

85° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 85° 61°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Clear
10%
80°

78°

9 PM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

