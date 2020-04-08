Summer returns today

It is very muggy Wednesday morning and overall feeling like the middle of summer

It is very muggy Wednesday morning and overall feeling like the middle of summer. Dewpoints are into the 70s which means quite a bit of moisture around the area.

Expect a hot one this afternoon. Look for the upper 80s across the area. Southwest winds will be in the 10-15 range through the day.

Not much rain chance today but a spotty shower isn’t totally out of the question, especially north of I-12.

Warm again on Thursday with the front now coming in early Friday. Expect some showers and storms overnight into Friday morning.

That will drop temperatures into the low 70s for highs on Friday. Right now the biggest concern is the potential for severe weather over the weekend on Saturday night and Sunday morning.