NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Colorado State revised their hurricane season forecast on Thursday and increased the number of storms they expect. Even though we have an El Nino occurring this season the extremely warm water temperatures will still lead to a slightly above average season in their estimation. Either way, what matters right now is that you are prepared in case a storm comes our way.

Rain and storms will continue through early tonight in areas to the north, especially near the MS border. These areas could see locally heavy downpours and isolated street flooding thanks to the training of storms. Look for warm and muggy conditions through the night.

Rain chances will continue through the next few days at least. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the weekend if any heavy cells develop.

