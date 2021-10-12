Summer-like Tuesday, Fall arrives Saturday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine most of the day Monday with clouds here and there. Our forecast for Tuesday has been hot with dry conditions across southeast Louisiana. Our forecast will include a fall cool front later this week, though!

More good news within our weather department! These next few days include sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s and 70s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Saturday they will return around 30%. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana, though it is warm! A cold front finally moves through Saturday with those associated rain chances, allowing a nice temperature drop off! At that point, highs will reach the 70s with 50s or 60s after dark!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Not much change through Friday

Staying warm for now

Fall on the way Saturday!

Warm October days ahead this week!

Fall returns this weekend!

Warm and muggy through the week

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 87° 72°

Wednesday

87° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 87° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 87° 74°

Friday

86° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 86° 69°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 74° 61°

Monday

75° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 75° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
84°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
86°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News