Summer-like pattern in forecast for weekend ahead!

Minimal chance of tropical development again in open water

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes all upcoming weekend through early next week as a pattern change begins.

At that point, brief temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.

Precipitation totals should be between 0.5-1.0″ through Monday with localized higher amounts possible.

Otherwise, temperatures plus increasing humidity work together to bring real feels up near triple digits.

Gulf waters continually remain quiet, too, as National Hurricane Center Meteorologists monitor very minimal chances for formation these next five days.

This is officially Hurricane Season 2020’s peak season, however, given NOAA’s updated forecast for August-November being “extremely active” months ahead.

Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 78°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 20% 94° 78°

Saturday

93° / 78°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 78°

Sunday

92° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 92° 79°

Monday

92° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 92° 79°

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 78°

Wednesday

90° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 78°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Hourly Forecast

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
10%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
20%
79°

83°

8 AM
Sunny
20%
83°

86°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

