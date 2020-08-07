Summer-like pattern in forecast for weekend ahead!

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes all upcoming weekend through early next week as a pattern change begins.



At that point, brief temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.



Precipitation totals should be between 0.5-1.0″ through Monday with localized higher amounts possible.

Otherwise, temperatures plus increasing humidity work together to bring real feels up near triple digits.



Gulf waters continually remain quiet, too, as National Hurricane Center Meteorologists monitor very minimal chances for formation these next five days.

This is officially Hurricane Season 2020’s peak season, however, given NOAA’s updated forecast for August-November being “extremely active” months ahead.



Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!