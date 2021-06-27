Summer-like forecast for the last week of June!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Ponchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and mid 80s, depending on where rain has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tonight to Monday, there’s the chance we see additional isolated rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with low chances for organization on satellite!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Monday! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

79° / 77°
Fair
Fair 0% 79° 77°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 87° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 77°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 77°

Saturday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
78°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Showers
45%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
55%
80°

82°

9 AM
Showers
43%
82°

83°

10 AM
Showers
41%
83°

84°

11 AM
Showers
43%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
81°

