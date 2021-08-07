Summer-like forecast for Sunday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot again with humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures feel like the 80s or 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Sunday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain.
This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with three waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Warm Saturday night with possible rain in Sunday's outlook!

Saturday brings chances for pop-up storms

Scattered rain chances are the name of the game this weekend!

We're coasting into the weekend with a gorgeous Friday evening forecast!

Rain chances and humidity back in the forecast for your weekend!

Thank goodness it's Friday with low humidity!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 79°
Clear
Clear 0% 84° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 91° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 PM
Clear
2%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
2%
82°

82°

1 AM
Clear
2%
82°

82°

2 AM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
3%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
5%
81°

81°

5 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

6 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
16%
80°

83°

8 AM
Sunny
17%
83°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
87°

88°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
89°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
89°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
89°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
89°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
89°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
86°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News