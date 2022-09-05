Good morning, New Orleans! You are waking up today to humidity outside with rain chances around! This is our trend all week ahead into next weekend.

We saw several rounds of rain leading to flash flood advisories over the weekend. Today, our area will remain under a level 1/4 Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall. We, once again, have another low end flash flood risk Monday.

We will continue to see rain chances at 50 to 60+ percent through the week, mainly to account for scattered storms in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s through next weekend.

In the tropics, Danielle has now formed but will not impact land as a fish storm. Same with Earl.

Right now, no local impacts have us concerned.