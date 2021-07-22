Summer is back!

Summer weather is coming back after so much rain over the past few weeks. As rain chances go down the heat will go up over the next few days. This means it’s time to start thinking about those summer safety tips again when it comes to protecting yourself from the heat.

High pressure will be building in behind the trough from the past few days. This will serve to limit daytime heating storms to isolated coverage. We are only going to see a handful of these popping the next couple of days. The best chances will be along and just south of I-10 and along I-12.

Look for a hot stretch over the next several days. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 90s with heat index values 100-108.

It looks like a little better rain chance over the weekend but still spotty.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 90° 79°

Friday

93° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 81°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 92° 80°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 79°

Monday

91° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
83°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
89°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
89°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
89°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
7%
82°

82°

1 AM
Clear
7%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
8%
81°

80°

5 AM
Clear
12%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
80°

