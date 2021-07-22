Summer is back!

Summer weather is coming back after so much rain over the past few weeks. As rain chances go down the heat will go up over the next few days. This means it’s time to start thinking about those summer safety tips again when it comes to protecting yourself from the heat.

High pressure will be building in behind the trough from the past few days. This will serve to limit daytime heating storms to isolated coverage. We are only going to see a handful of these popping the next couple of days. The best chances will be along and just south of I-10 and along I-12.

Look for a hot stretch over the next several days. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 90s with heat index values 100-108.

It looks like a little better rain chance over the weekend but still spotty.