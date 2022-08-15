No rain around the area Monday afternoon and that means the summer heat is back in a big way. This is the hottest day we have seen in quite some time. Everybody is in the low to mid 90s and will stay there through early evening. There is a chance of a few pop up showers this evening but overall that rain chance is very low.

Rain chances will remain spotty over the next couple of afternoons which means we will continue to see low to mid 90s for highs. We will be watching the potential of a storm cluser moving in from the northeast late Tuesday, otherwise not much in the way of rain developing.

Any storms that develop could still produce locally heavy rainfall amounts. Rain chances start to go back up by Thursday for the second half of the week.