Summer heat back for the weekend

Memorial Day is often called the unofficial start of summer and it’s going to feel like it over the next few days.

Temperatures will be climbing quickly into the upper 80s each day and topping out around 90-92.

Heat index values will reach into the mid 90s and we will see south winds around 10.

Rain chances will be on the low side over the next few days as well. Not expecting anything today but Friday through Sunday we will have the chance to see a few of the pop up summertime showers or storms.

Right now it looks like better rain chances come back starting on Monday.