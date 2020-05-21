Summer heat back for the weekend

Memorial Day is often called the unofficial start of summer and it's going to feel like it over the next few days

Temperatures will be climbing quickly into the upper 80s each day and topping out around 90-92.

Heat index values will reach into the mid 90s and we will see south winds around 10.

Rain chances will be on the low side over the next few days as well. Not expecting anything today but Friday through Sunday we will have the chance to see a few of the pop up summertime showers or storms.

Right now it looks like better rain chances come back starting on Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 76°

Friday

88° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 76°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 75°

Sunday

86° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 75°

Monday

84° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 74°

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

