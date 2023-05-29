Temperatures will cool down slower tonight. We will also see some showers on the Northshore drift south before fading out.

Look for another night of pleasant temperatures with mid to upper 60s north and low 70s south. However it won’t be quite as cool as the past few nights.

Tuesday will be the same story. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s but we will see some showers pop up with the daytime heating. That rain chance will be around 30%.

Humidity will increase just a little by the middle of the week. Right now most days will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers will continue again on Wednesday in that typical summer fashion at 20-30% chances.