Spotty showers with locally heavy downpours are developing again Thursday morning and that trend will continue through the day. Like Wednesday these won’t be moving much and could lead to street flooding.

Temperatures will be up around 90 in areas not seeing the rain and it will be very humid.

Look for afternoon storms to continue Friday through the weekend although a little less overall.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.