Tropical storm Ian was named in the Caribbean Friday evening. The forecast track continues to take this into southwest Florida during the middle of next week. While shifts are still possible this far out it does not appear to be a threat to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Overall more sunny hot weather through the weekend with highs in the low 90s ahead of our next cold front which will come in Monday night. That front will bring in much nicer fall weather as we see highs back into the low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s for the second half of next week.