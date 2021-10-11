Summer being stubborn this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It will be a warm start to the week on Monday and this pattern is going to continue through the work week the way it looks at the moment. Expect temperatures today back in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be higher as well with low 70s.

A front to the west will not make it into the area. However it will get close enough to bring more clouds into the area and could trigger a spotty shower on the west and northwest side of the area near I-55. Most of the rain though will stay west of our area.

The big story is that we could see a cold front and a return to fall next weekend. This is a few days out so the timing is in question, but at the moment it looks like cooler air moves in by Sunday and we see much nicer weather by that time.

Stay tuned for details on that through the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 73°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 87° 72°

Wednesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 87° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 86° 73°

Friday

86° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 86° 72°

Saturday

79° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 62°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 74° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
85°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
77°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Clear
8%
74°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News