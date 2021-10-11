Summer being stubborn this week

It will be a warm start to the week on Monday and this pattern is going to continue through the work week the way it looks at the moment. Expect temperatures today back in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be higher as well with low 70s.

A front to the west will not make it into the area. However it will get close enough to bring more clouds into the area and could trigger a spotty shower on the west and northwest side of the area near I-55. Most of the rain though will stay west of our area.

The big story is that we could see a cold front and a return to fall next weekend. This is a few days out so the timing is in question, but at the moment it looks like cooler air moves in by Sunday and we see much nicer weather by that time.

Stay tuned for details on that through the week.