Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for Wednesday will be warming into the 70s by this afternoon after lunch.

Temperatures are now in the 60s, but we’ll quickly warm up by the hottest part of the day!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 60s or low 70s. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Come indulge in Wednesdays at the Square Rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come with the highest being early Friday morning.

Early Friday, we continue with the theme of Spring-like weather as a possible severe weather threat unfolds by daybreak. Heavy downpours and a few gusty winds are the primary concerns with Slight Risks across southeastern Louisiana.

Have ways to receive warning information on hand as you wake up Friday, but first enjoy this lovely day today!