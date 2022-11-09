Good Morning and a Happy Wednesday! We finally woke up today to no lingering fog! You can expect another quiet forecast for your afternoon, but it’s going to be unseasonably warm again! Humidity, at least, has come down, and temperatures are next!

Temperatures will warm into the 70s today ahead of this weekend’s cooler forecast. Humidity will continue dropping off mid-week. Another front will be moving in again late week, bringing a stunning and more seasonal weekend. We see very low rain chances ahead!

Subtropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida Thursday, so we see less humidity with all of the moisture pulling east. The only impacts our area gets are breezy conditions Thursday and Friday.