Good Morning and a Wednesday! We are waking up today to 50s and 60s after Saturday’s cold front! You can expect a quiet forecast for this week through Friday!

The forecast for your next 24 hours is calm with high pressure around!

Temperatures will top out about sunny and 77-82 this afternoon. Moisture begins returning late week, so at that point, you’ll see 80s back on the map again with rain chances. Right now, our best rain chance appears to be Saturday.

Have a great day and Happy November! Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time is this coming weekend! We fall back an hour!