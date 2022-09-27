Good Morning, New Orleans! Yesterday, a cold front pushed southeast to finally bring fall! All of southeast Louisiana is feeling the difference this morning stepping outside.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s this afternoon, and humidity values stay low.

Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 80s each afternoon today through Saturday under mostly clear skies. Overnight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for the Northshore while locations south hit the low to mid 60s.

With Hurricane Ian, now a major hurricane, tracking east of New Orleans, northerly winds on the left side of the storm will create breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.