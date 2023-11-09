Good Morning, New Orleans! A dense fog advisory has been issued for a good portion of the area for early Thursday, but conditions are much improved from these last few mornings. The combination of cloud cover with increased humidity along with light wind has lead to minimal fog developing across the area. We will see lowest visibilities in the same areas as the past couple of mornings due to wildfire smoke across parts of the area, but it’s nowhere near as dense. Areas along I-10 in New Orleans East and also along I-10 west of Laplace are looking okay, so far there have been no road closures.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s through Thursday. This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.

Morning lows by Friday morning across the Northshore will be in the 60s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances comes back on Friday as a front approaches and linger through the weekend. Right now amounts look small but it’s possible we see areas of more significant rain. Next week looks rainy, as well.