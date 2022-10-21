Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to warmer air outside than yesterday! We are starting out chilly as temperatures remain in the 40s or 50s just above freezing north of Lake Pontchartrain!

Daytime highs will still remain in the 70s to around 80, itself, but overnight lows will start warming up across the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast by tomorrow morning!

We’re back to this week’s early pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions! A warming trend will continue this afternoon after lunch and continue into the weekend. Another front arrives next week to cool us back down by Wednesday. At that point, humidity and temperatures drop, so it will be sunny and 75.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Have a great week!